Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bearish pennant subject to a breakout

- Ripple's XRP price on Monday is trading in the red, down some 0.90%.
- XRP/USD price action remains in consolidation mode, moving within a bearish pennant structure. Price the appears vulnerable to downside risks.
- Buyers are heavily trying the defend the $0.2500 mark, failure to do so could open the door to a strong wave of selling pressure.
- Should the bears force a breach the narrowing conditions, then the next major demand zone is seen down at $0.2000.
Spot rate: 0.2553
Relative change: -0.90%
High: 0.2571
Low: 0.2535
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action moving within a bearish pennant structure, conditions are very narrow, with a potential breakout nearing.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- XRP/USD is attempting to hold the current bottom at $0.2500 but is vulnerable to downside risks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
