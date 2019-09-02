Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bearish pennant subject to a breakout

Cryptos |
  • Ripple's XRP price on Monday is trading in the red, down some 0.90%. 
  • XRP/USD price action remains in consolidation mode, moving within a bearish pennant structure. Price the appears vulnerable to downside risks.
  • Buyers are heavily trying the defend the $0.2500 mark, failure to do so could open the door to a strong wave of selling pressure.
  • Should the bears force a breach the narrowing conditions, then the next major demand zone is seen down at $0.2000.

 

Spot rate:                 0.2553

Relative change:      -0.90%

High:                         0.2571

Low:                          0.2535

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action moving within a bearish pennant structure, conditions are very narrow, with a potential breakout nearing.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • XRP/USD is attempting to hold the current bottom at $0.2500 but is vulnerable to downside risks. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Can crypto bulls seize the moment? These are the levels to break

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Can crypto bulls seize the moment? These are the levels to break

Digital coins have had a positive transition from August to September – licking the wounds from the falls and recovering. Can they extend their gains? It will not require significant buying power by the bulls to push prices forward.

More Bitcoin News

The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin consolidates gains, gets ready for further upside

The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin consolidates gains, gets ready for further upside

The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Monday as Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been range-bound after a mild growth during late Sunday hours. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD shallow recovery hits another snag under $70

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD shallow recovery hits another snag under $70

Litecoin price last week intimidated the bulls who scattered into hibernation. The consolidation above $70 last week caved in to the widespread bear pressure sending LTC in a spiral.

More Litecoin News

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $170.00, upside is limited

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $170.00, upside is limited

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.1 has been range-bound during early Asian hours. Ethereum has lost nearly 1% in recent 24 hours to trade at $170.70 at the time of writing. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip

This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location