Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD $0.2000 remains vulnerable given price behaviour

  • Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading in the red, down some 0.50%. 
  • XRP/USD price action is moving within consolidation mode, having formed another bearish pennant structure. Price the appears vulnerable to downside risks.
  • Buyers are heavily trying the defend the $0.2500 mark, failure to do so could open the door to a strong wave of selling pressure.
  • Should the bears force a breach the narrowing conditions, then the next major demand zone is seen down at $0.2000.

Spot rate:                 0.2553

Relative change:      -0.50%

High:                         0.2573

Low:                          0.2527

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2553
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.2571
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2752
Daily SMA50 0.2999
Daily SMA100 0.3578
Daily SMA200 0.3413
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2626
Previous Daily Low 0.2476
Previous Weekly High 0.2925
Previous Weekly Low 0.2582
Previous Monthly High 0.4196
Previous Monthly Low 0.2835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2569
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2533
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2489
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2407
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2339
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2639
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2708
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2789

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action moving within a bearish pennant structure, conditions a very narrow, with a potential breakout nearing.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • The price is stuck within a mundane range, to a high of $0.2600, a low of $0.2500.

