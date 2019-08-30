Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD $0.2000 remains vulnerable given price behaviour

- Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading in the red, down some 0.50%.
- XRP/USD price action is moving within consolidation mode, having formed another bearish pennant structure. Price the appears vulnerable to downside risks.
- Buyers are heavily trying the defend the $0.2500 mark, failure to do so could open the door to a strong wave of selling pressure.
- Should the bears force a breach the narrowing conditions, then the next major demand zone is seen down at $0.2000.
Spot rate: 0.2553
Relative change: -0.50%
High: 0.2573
Low: 0.2527
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2553
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|0.2571
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2752
|Daily SMA50
|0.2999
|Daily SMA100
|0.3578
|Daily SMA200
|0.3413
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2626
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2476
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2925
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2582
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4196
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2407
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2639
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2789
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action moving within a bearish pennant structure, conditions a very narrow, with a potential breakout nearing.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- The price is stuck within a mundane range, to a high of $0.2600, a low of $0.2500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
