Ripple’s XRP Price Prediction: XRP/USD bulls are just one potential barrier away from $0.50 return - confluence detector

Ripple’s XRP on Monday in the latter part of the session is holding some gains of 2%.

XRP/USD is running at its fifth consecutive session of gains, up 20% within the period.

Ripple’s XRP price in the second part of the session on Monday is holding gains of over 2%. Another strong wave of buying pressure came into play across the market, seeing XRP/USD print a session high up at $0.4460.

XRP/USD bulls have further extended to the upside out from a bullish pennant pattern structure. The price has gained over 20% within the past five trading sessions, as the recovery continues.

Looking via the daily confluence detector for major barriers of resistance and support. Firstly, to the upside; $0.4245, daily pivot point resistance, $0.4421, daily pivot point resistance. To the downside, $0.4113, daily 23.6% Fibonacci, $0.4025, daily 38.2% Fibonacci.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector