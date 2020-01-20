Ripple's XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD capped by big barrier at $0.2500

- Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 1.80% in the session on Monday.
- XRP/USD bulls are struggling in breaking down a big barrier at $0.2500.
- The price managed to close its second consecutive week in the green.
XRP/USD weekly chart
The bulls have been making a decent attempt at recovery, since bottoming out down at $0.1800, late last year.
XRP/USD daily chart
The supply ahead of the $0.2500 price mark is quite heavy, preventing the bulls from breaking through for now.
Spot rate: 0.2320
Relative change: -1.40%
High: 0.2362
Low: 0.2239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
