Ripple’s XRP price analysis: XRP/USD bulls unable to sustain upside momentum

- Ripple’s XRP is trading in minor negative territory, trading down some 0.20%.
- XRP quarterly sales gained some 48% in the latest report from Ripple.
XRP in the second half of the session is trading marginally in the red, nursing some losses of 0.20%. There continues to be a lack of directional commitment, something that is seen across the market.
In the latest quarterly report from Ripple, they detailed that there was a large surge of some 48% in XRP sales. The company revealed that it sold $251.51 million in XRP in the second quarter of 2019.
XRP/USD price action is capped to the upside by daily resistance seen at $0.3400. A break here should open the door for a retest of $0.4000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
