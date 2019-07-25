Ripple’s XRP price analysis: XRP/USD bulls unable to sustain upside momentum

Ripple’s XRP is trading in minor negative territory, trading down some 0.20%.

XRP quarterly sales gained some 48% in the latest report from Ripple.

XRP in the second half of the session is trading marginally in the red, nursing some losses of 0.20%. There continues to be a lack of directional commitment, something that is seen across the market.

In the latest quarterly report from Ripple, they detailed that there was a large surge of some 48% in XRP sales. The company revealed that it sold $251.51 million in XRP in the second quarter of 2019.

XRP/USD price action is capped to the upside by daily resistance seen at $0.3400. A break here should open the door for a retest of $0.4000.