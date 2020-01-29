Ripple's XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls breakout of bullish flag structure

Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 0.20% on Wednesday.
  • XRP/USD must break down last week’s high area for greater upside. 
  • The next major challenge for the bulls will be to break down strong resistance at $0.2500.

 

XRP/USD daily chart 

Market bulls are hunting to breakdown heavy supply around the $0.2500 price territory. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

The price is heading back down towards a retest of a running ascending trend line. 

Spot rate:                  0.2366

Relative change:       -1.00%

High:                          0.2419

Low:                           0.2348

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2366
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -1.13
Today daily open 0.2393
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2271
Daily SMA50 0.211
Daily SMA100 0.2363
Daily SMA200 0.2596
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2413
Previous Daily Low 0.2307
Previous Weekly High 0.2514
Previous Weekly Low 0.2136
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2373
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2347
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2329
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2264
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2222
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2435
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2478
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2542

 

 

