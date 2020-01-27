Ripple's XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD big weekly resistance barrier eyed at $0.2500

- Ripple's XRP price is trading in negative territory, with losses of some 0.20% on Monday.
- XRP/USD bulls have regained some control following the cooling period 18-25 January.
- The price is flirting underneath a critical prior acting daily support at around the $0.2300 mark.
XRP/USD weekly chart
A heavy barrier of resistance should be noted at the $0.2500 price mark.
XRP/USD daily chart
Price action has broken out from a bullish flag structure, making way for further upside pressure.
Spot rate: 0.2305
Relative change: -0.25%
High: 0.2332
Low: 0.2259
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
