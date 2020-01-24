Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears close to punishing support breach

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in negative territory, nursing loses of some 1.5% on Friday.
  • XRP/USD is running at two steep sessions in the red, as the bears are back in control. 
  • There is a risk of $0.2000 being tested again to the downside given the current pressure south. 

XRP/USD daily chart

A daily ascending trend line has been breached, inviting further downside pressure. 


XRP/USD 60-minute chart 

The price managed to catch hourly support at $0.2150, however upside momentum likely to be capped, given the trend south. 

 

Spot rate:                  0.2368 

Relative change:       -1.50%

High:                          0.2260

Low:                           0.2136

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.223
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -1.11
Today daily open 0.2255
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2216
Daily SMA50 0.2107
Daily SMA100 0.2395
Daily SMA200 0.2636
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2369
Previous Daily Low 0.2209
Previous Weekly High 0.2449
Previous Weekly Low 0.2095
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.227
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2308
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2186
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2117
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2025
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2346
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2438
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

