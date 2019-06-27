Ripple’s XRP and its ecosystem making steps towards compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Reports suggest that Ripple are working with Coinfirm to asset in compliance with the FATAF.

Coinfirm are a startup that specialize in the dealings of regulation with digital assets.

Ripple’s XRP and its ecosystem are making moves in attempting to become compliant with the new transparency requirements which have been set up by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF, govern some 37-countries, and have issued a set of guidelines, in the porsed of establishing rules for entities that may be considered digital asset operators.