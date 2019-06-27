Ripple’s XRP and its ecosystem making steps towards compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- Reports suggest that Ripple are working with Coinfirm to asset in compliance with the FATAF.
- Coinfirm are a startup that specialize in the dealings of regulation with digital assets.
Ripple’s XRP and its ecosystem are making moves in attempting to become compliant with the new transparency requirements which have been set up by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
There was a recently announced partnership with Coinfirm, a startup dealing with regulation issues surrounding digital assets, which can make this requirement seamless.
The FATF, govern some 37-countries, and have issued a set of guidelines, in the porsed of establishing rules for entities that may be considered digital asset operators.
