Ripple’s Overhauled Xpring Platform: A one-stop-shop for developers

Xpring’s new platform has launched after two months of development.

Xpring allows developers to send, receive and store cryptocurrency.

Ripple in a bid to ensure attractiveness to developers, released the new Xpring platform. The new platform support payments to any mobile application. Moreover, developers are now able to access a cryptocurrency wallet, additional new tools, technical focused documentation as well as Xpring customers service.

According to the platform’s announcement on October 2, Xpring:

“Will be the central hub for developers to manage everything they need when it comes to integrating payments into their apps.”

The cryptocurrency wallet is supported on the XRP testnet. At the moment, developers are able to send and receive crypto, create and monitor account credentials and check the history of transactions among other key features.

Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $0.2212 following a 0.77% loss on the day. The crypto has come heavy selling pressure in the last few days. If the support at $0.20 gives in, XRP could explore lows in the $0.19 range.

