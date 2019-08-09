In an interview with Yahoo Finance UK, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, argued that Facebook will have a trust problem with Libra.

“Whatever you may think about Facebook, on the trust vector they’ve let the public down," Garlinghouse noted. "I think that creates some headwinds and you’ve seen that manifest itself in the regulatory engagement.”

Back in late July, “We don’t need a new fiat currency we’ve got the US dollar, the GBP, the yen," Garlinghouse said on Libra's announcement to voice his opposition. "I think the way they rolled out as we saw, they had a lot of turbulence, a lot of headwinds.”

Garlinghouse further announced that following their $30 million investment in Moneygram, Ripple was working on "multiple" potential investments and explained: "Anything we can do to accelerate our growth and give us more capabilities that serve customer needs is a good place to be.”

These comments couldn't help the XRP/USD stage a recovery and it was last down 3.9% on the day at $0.2972.