Ripple’s co-founder Jed McCaleb XRP sales alarm the community

- McCaleb is likely to take 20 more years to sell all the 4.7 billion XRP he holds.
- As the agreement between McCaleb and Ripple expires, larger transactions are expected in 2020.
According to Whale Alert, a platform that monitors colossal transactions involving cryptocurrencies, the co-founder of Ripple Jed McCaleb has already sold 1 billion XRP tokens since 2014. A Medium post by Whale Alert revealed that McCaleb has 4.7 billion XTP tokens left to sell, which makes up about 5% of the total supply. The current XRP price makes the co-founder of the third-largest crypto by market capitalization worth one billion dollars.
In the latest Whale Alert, McCalen sold 19 million XRP worth $5.4 million in January. The amount he disposes of periodically could increase immensely this year because the agreement between him and Ripple expires.
At the current rate it would take him around 20 years to sell all of it, however, his activities have been limited by the settlement agreement with Ripple, which is likely to expire sometime in 2020.
The post by Whale Alert alarmed the XRP community but the platform says that it “didn't want to alarm people, but hope they now have a better view of what's going on.” Whale Alert tracked and posted the addresses belonging to McCaleb saying:
“By analyzing over 90,000 transactions we were able to track around 8 billion XRP to Ripple, a settlement account and his personal accounts from which he actively sells."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin boosted on “Crypto Mom” comments, $10,000 still intact
Bitcoin has settled above $9,700 during early Asian hours on Friday. The first digital asset has gained 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
TRX/USD on the verge of strong growth as $0.0230 is broken
Tron, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.5 billion, has gained over 12% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.02320 at the time of writing.
ETH/USD surge could grind to a halt, double-top pattern spotted
Ethereum price has grown almost 50% since the lows traded in December last year. The upward momentum has been consistent. However, the trend has also withstood several setbacks.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD on the verge of crossing $75
LTC/USD is trending in an upward channel pattern after it charted three straight bullish days. During this period, LTC/USD went up from $67.89 to $74.22 and is on the verge of crossing above $75 for the first time since 21st September 2019.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.