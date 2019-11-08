Ripple has had the best year on record, according to Brad Garlinghouse.

XRP/USD is trading at $0.2890, nursing losses on a day-to-day basis.



The California-based fintech startup has had the best year ever, according to its CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

"Good things come in 3s – at our 3rd annual Swell event we announced @Ripple has more than 300 customers, more than 2 dozen of which are using XRP through On-Demand Liquidity. The network is stronger than ever, and momentum behind ODL is only beginning," he tweeted recently.

The number of transactions on RippleNet increases ten times in just one year, which is considered as a big success. Notably, the OLD system used by two dozens off Ripple customers including MoneyGram, goLance, Viamericas, FlashFX and Interbank Peru, use XRP as an interim currency.

ODL - previously known as xRapid - was put into commercial exploitation in 2018. Since the end of the first quarter of 2019, the number of transactions in the payment system has grown seven times, according to t0 Ripple.

OLD process transactions to Mexico, Philippines, Australia. Now the company plans to expand to Brasil.

MoneGram has joined the network recently, to be able to process payments from the US to Mexico and the Philippines.

“One of the core strengths of MoneyGram is our global liquidity and settlement engine that enables our customers to send money in over 200 countries and territories. Our partnership with Ripple has helped us to improve this strength and we’ve already started seeing the product’s potential to streamline our back- end capabilities,” Alex Holmes, MoneyGram’s CEO, commented.

Meanwhile, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2800, down 5% on a day-to-day basis. The coin broke the lower boundary of the recent range and flash-erased to $0.2765 on Thursday. This development worsened the short-term technical picture and increased the bearish pressure on the coin.

Read also:

Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD drops below the upward channel formation

Ripple report reveals that 75% of financial service providers interested in digital assets