XRP/USD has been locked in a tight range since the end of February. The price tested the recent low of $0.2245 on February 27 and recovered to the area above $0.2300. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2360, has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and gained over 1% since the beginning of Wednesday. Despite the short-term bullish bias, the coin lacks momentum to break above $0.2400 and extend the recovery towards the next target of $0.2500 and $0.2590 (SMA100 4-hour, SMA50 daily).

Ripple's XRP has a market value of $10.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.5 billion, which is in line with the recent figures.

On a daily chart, XRP/USD is supported by DMA100 at $0.2330. This technical level separates the price from psychological $0.2300 and the recent low of $0.2245. This area is likely to slow down the sell-off and create a pre-condition for a rebound due to a cluster of protective orders placed around that barrier. However, once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2050 (the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band).

On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.2590 and $0.2600 will become a catalyst for a strong upside move towards $0.2770 (the broken neckline of a head-and-shoulder pattern). The ultimate longer=term resistance is created by SMA50 weekly above $0.2900.

Notably, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse recently critisized Bitcoin and Ethereum for being eco-unfriendly. He explained that BTC and ETH mining were energy-intensive, while miners had no incentive to reduce the carbon footprint.

Energy consumption for BTC and ETH mining is a massive waste and there's no incentive to take responsibility for the carbon footprint, he wrote in a recent tweet.

However, Bitcoin supporters answered him that XRP is a more waste as it is less efficient than BTC.