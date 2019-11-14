The firm's Southeast Asia customers can make real-time transfers to Visa debit cardholders using Visa Direct.

Visa said that the funds sent through Visa Direct are approved in 30 minutes or less.

Nium, a cross-border payments startup and RippleNet member, said that it's going to be partnering with Visa. According to a press release, the firm will enable its users in Southeast Asia to make real-time transfers to Visa debit cardholders.

Nium payments will be routed via Visa Direct - a push payment platform. This will allow Visa debit cardholders to send and receive remittances using their debit card number. Visa said that the funds sent through Visa Direct are approved in half an hour or less.

Prajit Nanu, co-founder and CEO of Nium said:

At Nium, we understand that individuals’ and businesses’ need to receive money quickly, especially in markets where there are no instant payment solutions like FAST or IMPS. The partnership using Visa’s push payment solution and secure network will allow our consumers to transfer money in a faster, convenient and more secure way.

Kunal Chatterjee, Visa Country Manager for Singapore and Brunei said about Nium: