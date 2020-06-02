Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

Ripple XRP Price Analysis: The psychological 0.20 level comes to the rescue during the crypto massacre for XRP/USD

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD trades 4.60% lower on Tuesday after a massive crypto sell-off.
  • There were some technical signs before the sell of that some weakness was about to come.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple's XRP has fallen heavily during early hours in the US session on Tuesday. The price managed to print below the psychological 0.20 level but is now trading back above the support zone. 

Looking closer at the chart, there were some early signals that there could be some weakness on the way. The price made a higher high wave and the Relative Strength Index indicator made a lower high wave. This is called a bearish divergence and is a signal that the price rise could be running out of momentum. 

The MACD indicator has also turned bearish as the histogram has dropped below the zero level. The signal lines are still above the mid-zone but there has been a bearish cross and they look like they might cross to the downside soon. 

Lastly, the 200 and 55 moving averages have also been broken. This could be a sign that there is more weakness to come and support levels need to be watched. 

Ripple XRP sell off

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2017
Today Daily Change -0.0095
Today Daily Change % -4.50
Today daily open 0.2112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2004
Daily SMA50 0.2012
Daily SMA100 0.1973
Daily SMA200 0.2152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2129
Previous Daily Low 0.2013
Previous Weekly High 0.2031
Previous Weekly Low 0.1855
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2058
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1969
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1924
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2156
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2201
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD breaks free from a triangle pattern

BTC/USD breaks free from a triangle pattern

Bitcoin (BTC) settled at $10,125 after a head-spinning rally to $10,412 during late hours on Monday. The first digital asset has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis, though it is mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday.

More Bitcoin News

XLM/USD ready to retest the highest level of 2020

XLM/USD ready to retest the highest level of 2020

Stellar (XLM) is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20. The coin has gained over 12% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0833 by press time.

More Stellar Lumens News

ETH/USD vulnerable to the downside correction towards $247.00

ETH/USD vulnerable to the downside correction towards $247.00

Ethereum (ETH) has moved outside the recent range and hit the highest level since February 25 at $253.47.  At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $252.55 amid a strong bullish trend. 

More Ethereum News

ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained

ETC/USD has a potential to reach $8.00 if move above $7.00 is sustained

ETC discovered a bug that led to desynchronization of Parity Ethereum with ETC blockchain. The team has released a hotfix and asks all OpenEthereum node operators using this software to update to the latest version.

More Ethereum Classic News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location