  • Ripple trades 1.85% lower and breaks the psychological 0.19 barrier.
  • The price has moved below the major moving averages on the hourly chart.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD is trading lower with the chart structure looking pretty bearish. There is a trendline that needs to break if the bears are to take charge but it is not the strongest as it has only two touches. If 0.18 breaks to the downside, The price is also trading under the 200 and 55 moving averages which adds to the bearish woes. 

The technical indicators are also looking bearish. The Relative Strength Index is under the 50 line and nearly in the oversold area. The MACD histogram is under the zero line in the red and signal lines are also under the mid-point, so it seems all signs are lower.

Ripple daily chart

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

The 1-hour chart is confirming the bearish picture but there is an important support that needs to be broken. The black trendline at 0.1883 would make a lower high lower low on the hourly chart. There has been a big sell-off on the previous candle and if the momentum continues lower levels could be in the horizon. 

Ripple XRP chart

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1896
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -1.86
Today daily open 0.1932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1995
Daily SMA50 0.2033
Daily SMA100 0.1908
Daily SMA200 0.212
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1988
Previous Daily Low 0.1884
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1844
Previous Monthly High 0.2268 
Previous Monthly Low  0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1948
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1923
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1881
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.183
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1777
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1985
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2038
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2089

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Altcoin season just around the corner

The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations. When we get down to the structural scale of the market, it looks somewhat less reassuring.

XRP/USD facing another drab session as consolidation prevails

Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream.

IOT/USD fails to pass $0.2300 amid range-bound trading

IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $13 million. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of Thursday, moving in sync with the market.

LTC/USD to regain upside momentum once above daily SMA50

Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

