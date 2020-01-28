- According to a report by Ripple, the multi-billion dollar crypto credit industry is just getting started.
- XRP is currently available on some large crypto lending platforms such as Celsius, Genesis, SALT, and Nexo.
In an upcoming world of digital assets, crypto-based lending represents a strong and early use case, according to Ripple. In its recent Q4 XRP Markets report, the payment giant said that the multi billion-dollar industry is just getting started.
The digital asset borrowing/lending market saw substantial momentum throughout the past year as this market is now considered a $5 billion industry…
The momentum has been fueled by several factors: low interest rates in many fiat currencies, a growing number of digital asset market participants seeking working capital, and an increasing number of long-term digital asset holders looking to generate yield. While concerns over a ‘crypto credit bubble’ have started to emerge, the growth potential for this market remains substantial into this year and beyond.
Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin - XRP is currently available on some large crypto lending platforms such as Celsius, Genesis, SALT, and Nexo. A recent Graychain report on the crypto credit industry shows that new loans raised from 5,462 in the first quarter of 2019 to 18,562 in the second quarter (a 239% jump). It also showed that Genesis and Celsius dominate the industry, with 65% of loan origination. According to Graychain, the crypto lending industry is powered by professionals who take out crypto loans for leverage, arbitrage and tax deferment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD jumps into the $9,000 zone following three straight bullish days
Over the last three days, the bulls have taken full control of the BTC/USD market. The price jumped from the $8,332.50 support level and went to $9,105.35. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a strong resistance at $9,175.
Bitcoin Gold jumped by 30% amid the news of 51% attack
Bitcoin Gold (BTG), now the 35th digital asset with the market value of $200 million, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $11.82 at the time of writing.
Ethereum Classic defies gravity with 17% growth
Ethereum Classic, the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.18 billion, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $10.17, off the intraday high hit at $10.32. ETC/USD is one of the best-performing assets.
Ripple's report reveals a real use case for XRP and other mathor cryptocurrencies
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10 billion, is changing hands at $0.2284, down from the intraday high of $0.2334. XRP/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours in line with the global sentiments improvement.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...