Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD sustained uptrend hints breakout above $0.3

Ripple price is lethargic under $0.28 short-term hurdle but $0.27 is a credible support area in the short-term.

Despite the visible declines in the short timeframe charts, XRP/USD has sustained an uptrend from August lows close to $0.24.

Spot rate: 0.2738

Relative change: 0.003582

High: 0.2779

Low: 0.2736

Trend: Strongly bearish

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple bulls’ confidence in the uptrend unshaken as the price gradually slopes north above the short-term trendline.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

$0.24-$0.26 established as a credible refuge in the event of a reversal. Correction above the descending trendline to open the door for gains above $0.3.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple price is slightly bearish in the short-term. However, the price is above the moving averages suggesting existing bullish power in the short-term.