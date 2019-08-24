John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD sustained uptrend hints breakout above $0.3

Cryptos |
  • Ripple price is lethargic under $0.28 short-term hurdle but $0.27 is a credible support area in the short-term.
  • Despite the visible declines in the short timeframe charts, XRP/USD has sustained an uptrend from August lows close to $0.24.

Spot rate: 0.2738

Relative change: 0.003582

High: 0.2779

Low: 0.2736

Trend: Strongly bearish 

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple bulls’ confidence in the uptrend unshaken as the price gradually slopes north above the short-term trendline.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

$0.24-$0.26 established as a credible refuge in the event of a reversal. Correction above the descending trendline to open the door for gains above $0.3.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple price is slightly bearish in the short-term. However, the price is above the moving averages suggesting existing bullish power in the short-term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Sellers come in ahead of 10,500

Sellers come in ahead of 10,500

BTC/USD sells of late in the session as we draw to a close on an eventful day in the financial markets. We were expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to be the main event of the session but China announced plans to add tariffs to US imports. Then Powell once again stood firm against Trumps pressure to loosen monetary policy and the US President lost it on twitter. 

More Bitcoin News

XRP pushes to session highs but a key level is in sight

XRP pushes to session highs but a key level is in sight

XRP/USD pushes to session highs. Key resistance level is in sight. 0.300 still seems the like the long term target for bulls.

More Ripple News

BCH/USD: 300 is well supported once again

BCH/USD: 300 is well supported once again

Bitcoin Cash has rejected downside moves yet again. Key trendline apex needs testing soon. 360 is still the level to breach for upside momentum.

More Bitcoin Cash News

NEO announces new partnership with gumi Cryptos bringing blockchain to Japan

NEO announces new partnership with gumi Cryptos bringing blockchain to Japan

NEO Foundation has announced a new partnership with gum Cryptos. The two organisations will be working on bringing blockchain technology to Japan. 

More Neo News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location