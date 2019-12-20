Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD stuck between stacks of resistance and support levels

- Sellers concentrate around $0.20, making recovery an uphill task.
- Ripple bears back in action ahead of the weekend session, as observed with the MACD’s bearish cross.
Spot rate: $0.1855
Relative change: -0.002680
Percentage change: -1.42%
Trend: Bearish short term
Volatility: Expanding
XRP/USD daily chart
Ripple contains losses above $0.1750 support, although an upward movement is still limited.
Technically, sideways trading is likely to take center stage considering the RSI is horizontal a 30.
The double-cross of the 50 SMA below the 200 SMA suggests that a lower consolidation could take place before any significant recovery takes occurs.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple sustains a gradually upward sloping trend in spite of the failure to break the $0.20 resistance zone.
The current attempts to move upwards deal with the rising selling pressure at the 50 SMA, $0.1900 and the 100 SMA.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1858
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.22
|Today daily open
|0.1881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2165
|Daily SMA50
|0.2451
|Daily SMA100
|0.2588
|Daily SMA200
|0.3006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1976
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1852
|Previous Weekly High
|0.233
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2154
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3149
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2079
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
