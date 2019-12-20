John Isige John Isige
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD stuck between stacks of resistance and support levels

  • Sellers concentrate around $0.20, making recovery an uphill task.
  • Ripple bears back in action ahead of the weekend session, as observed with the MACD’s bearish cross.

Spot rate: $0.1855

Relative change: -0.002680

Percentage change: -1.42%

Trend: Bearish short term

Volatility: Expanding

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple contains losses above $0.1750 support, although an upward movement is still limited.

Technically, sideways trading is likely to take center stage considering the RSI is horizontal a 30.

The double-cross of the 50 SMA below the 200 SMA suggests that a lower consolidation could take place before any significant recovery takes occurs.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple sustains a gradually upward sloping trend in spite of the failure to break the $0.20 resistance zone.

The current attempts to move upwards deal with the rising selling pressure at the 50 SMA, $0.1900 and the 100 SMA.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1858
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -1.22
Today daily open 0.1881
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2165
Daily SMA50 0.2451
Daily SMA100 0.2588
Daily SMA200 0.3006
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1976
Previous Daily Low 0.1852
Previous Weekly High 0.233
Previous Weekly Low 0.2154
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1929
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.183
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1778
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1705
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1955
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2028
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2079

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

