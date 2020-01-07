  • Ripple trades 3% lower today while Bitcoin surges.
  • The XRP/USD pair is struggling at the 10-Min 200 EMA.

XRP/USD 10-Min Chart

Ripple has pulled back today as the price struggles to trade above the 200 EMA on the 10-minute chart.

Just recently the price has started to make higher highs and higher lows after falling from 0.2260 down to 0.2080.

The key resistance on the daily chart still remains at 0.2340 after Mondays 14.80% price rise.

The September 24th low of 0.2150 could also act as a resistance if the price does break out later in the session.

Ripple Analysis

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Ripple daily chart

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2161
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -3.18
Today daily open 0.2232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1939
Daily SMA50 0.2126
Daily SMA100 0.2455
Daily SMA200 0.2809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2239
Previous Daily Low 0.1943
Previous Weekly High 0.1985
Previous Weekly Low 0.1846
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2126
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2056
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2037
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1842
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1741
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2333
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2434
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2629

 

 

