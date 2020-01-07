Ripple trades 3% lower today while Bitcoin surges.

The XRP/USD pair is struggling at the 10-Min 200 EMA.

XRP/USD 10-Min Chart

Ripple has pulled back today as the price struggles to trade above the 200 EMA on the 10-minute chart.

Just recently the price has started to make higher highs and higher lows after falling from 0.2260 down to 0.2080.

The key resistance on the daily chart still remains at 0.2340 after Mondays 14.80% price rise.

The September 24th low of 0.2150 could also act as a resistance if the price does break out later in the session.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Additional Levels