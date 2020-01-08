  • The downtrend in Ripple on the high timeframe look like they are continuing as XRP/USD falls 3.64% on Wednesday.
  • The XRP/USD pair traded up to the 55 daily EMA and has now bounced off to move lower.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD has moved lower today as the other major cryptos consolidated following recent gains.

The price has moved lower off the 55 daily EMA in a classic technical move.

Now the bears will be looking to target the lows of 0.17600 to continue the bearish trend.

On the topside, the 0.2400 resistance level didn't get tested and remains the next key level on the upside.

The RSI indicator has made a bearish failure swing. This is when the price makes a lower high wave and the indicator makes a higher high wave.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2046
Today Daily Change -0.0091
Today Daily Change % -4.26
Today daily open 0.2137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1948
Daily SMA50 0.2118
Daily SMA100 0.2452
Daily SMA200 0.2798
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2255
Previous Daily Low 0.2075
Previous Weekly High 0.1985
Previous Weekly Low 0.1846
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2144
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2186
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2056
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1975
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1876
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2237
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2336
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2417

 

 

BTC/USD pulls back to test key intraday technical level

ETH/USD sucked back within a bearish flag

XRP/USD rejects the 55EMA and heads back towards 0.20

ADA/USD breaks and stays above a critical descending trend line

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

