The downtrend in Ripple on the high timeframe look like they are continuing as XRP/USD falls 3.64% on Wednesday.

The XRP/USD pair traded up to the 55 daily EMA and has now bounced off to move lower.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD has moved lower today as the other major cryptos consolidated following recent gains.

The price has moved lower off the 55 daily EMA in a classic technical move.

Now the bears will be looking to target the lows of 0.17600 to continue the bearish trend.

On the topside, the 0.2400 resistance level didn't get tested and remains the next key level on the upside.

The RSI indicator has made a bearish failure swing. This is when the price makes a lower high wave and the indicator makes a higher high wave.

