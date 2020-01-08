- The downtrend in Ripple on the high timeframe look like they are continuing as XRP/USD falls 3.64% on Wednesday.
- The XRP/USD pair traded up to the 55 daily EMA and has now bounced off to move lower.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
XRP/USD has moved lower today as the other major cryptos consolidated following recent gains.
The price has moved lower off the 55 daily EMA in a classic technical move.
Now the bears will be looking to target the lows of 0.17600 to continue the bearish trend.
On the topside, the 0.2400 resistance level didn't get tested and remains the next key level on the upside.
The RSI indicator has made a bearish failure swing. This is when the price makes a lower high wave and the indicator makes a higher high wave.
Additional Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0091
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.26
|Today daily open
|0.2137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1948
|Daily SMA50
|0.2118
|Daily SMA100
|0.2452
|Daily SMA200
|0.2798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2255
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2075
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1985
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1846
|Previous Monthly High
|0.233
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1975
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2336
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2417
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
