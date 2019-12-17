Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines

- Ripple painfully thrust through the critical support areas at $0.2200, $0.2100, and $0.2000.
- The technical picture for XRP is bearish, but the shrinking volatility hints an end to the downward momentum.
Spot rate: $0.1991
Relative change: 0.006745
Percentage change: 3.28%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: Shrinking
XBT/USD daily chart
In spite of the losses under $0.2000, XRP is still trading within the confines of a falling wedge pattern.
An immediate reaction to the wedge pattern will form Ripple’s recovery trajectory towards the psychological $0.3000.
The RSI displays oversold conditions for XRP. In other words, a reversal could be in the offing.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple continues to pull further away from the descending trendline resistance, making recovery a pipe dream.
If bulls do not push for recovery above $0.2000, the short term support at $0.1900 will remain in jeopardy.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1991
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.30
|Today daily open
|0.2059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.222
|Daily SMA50
|0.2516
|Daily SMA100
|0.2608
|Daily SMA200
|0.3043
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2177
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2026
|Previous Weekly High
|0.233
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2154
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3149
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1997
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1845
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.23
