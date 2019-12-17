Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines

Ripple painfully thrust through the critical support areas at $0.2200, $0.2100, and $0.2000.

The technical picture for XRP is bearish, but the shrinking volatility hints an end to the downward momentum.

Spot rate: $0.1991

Relative change: 0.006745

Percentage change: 3.28%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: Shrinking

XBT/USD daily chart

In spite of the losses under $0.2000, XRP is still trading within the confines of a falling wedge pattern.

An immediate reaction to the wedge pattern will form Ripple’s recovery trajectory towards the psychological $0.3000.

The RSI displays oversold conditions for XRP. In other words, a reversal could be in the offing.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple continues to pull further away from the descending trendline resistance, making recovery a pipe dream.

If bulls do not push for recovery above $0.2000, the short term support at $0.1900 will remain in jeopardy.