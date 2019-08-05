Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD lags below daily moving averages

- XRP/USD has a bearish bias in the long-term.
- The RSI is battling to enter the overbought after maintaining a gradual slope from the lows on July 17.
XRP/USD daily chart
Ripple price action over the weekend was bold and impressive. The third-largest cryptocurrency market doubled down on the support at $0.30. This ensured that the only way is up which revived the trading towards $0.33 resistance. The price hit an absolute ceiling at $0.3313 while the next resistance target at the 23.6% Fib retracement level taken between the last swing low at $0.50 to a low at $0.2837 is still untested.
Significantly, the trend as shown by the daily chart shows XRP/USD having a bearish bias in the long-term. Moreover, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed below the 100-day SMA suggesting a lower consolidation level.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart shows Ripple price come out of the symmetrical triangle pattern. As mentioned above $0.33 remains unconquered although tested. Other technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) have formidable bullish signals.
The RSI is battling to enter the overbought after maintaining a gradual slope from the lows on July 17 at 30.00. The MACD is holding ground above the mean-line. The visible divergence points towards growing buying power.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
