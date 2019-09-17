Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD keeps crawling along horizontally

- XRP/USD went down from $0.262 to $0.261 so far this Tuesday.
- The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD daily price keeps trending along horizontally. The price has gone down so far from $0.262 to $0.261 this Tuesday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and SMA 50 curves are trending above the XRP/USD price. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour XRP/USD is consolidating within a triangle formation. The price broke above the red Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 200 acts as market resistance while trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott oscillator shows 11 straight bearish sessions.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly XRP/USD chart is trending in a downward channel formation. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing market volatility. The latest price session has dropped below the SMA 50 curve, while it above the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 50.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2607
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.2617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2583
|Daily SMA50
|0.2783
|Daily SMA100
|0.3298
|Daily SMA200
|0.3362
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2569
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2665
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2511
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2392
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.254
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.251
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2715
