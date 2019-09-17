Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD keeps crawling along horizontally

XRP/USD went down from $0.262 to $0.261 so far this Tuesday.

The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily price keeps trending along horizontally. The price has gone down so far from $0.262 to $0.261 this Tuesday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and SMA 50 curves are trending above the XRP/USD price. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour XRP/USD is consolidating within a triangle formation. The price broke above the red Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 200 acts as market resistance while trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott oscillator shows 11 straight bearish sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart is trending in a downward channel formation. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing market volatility. The latest price session has dropped below the SMA 50 curve, while it above the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 50.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2607 Today Daily Change -0.0010 Today Daily Change % -0.38 Today daily open 0.2617 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2583 Daily SMA50 0.2783 Daily SMA100 0.3298 Daily SMA200 0.3362 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2637 Previous Daily Low 0.2569 Previous Weekly High 0.2665 Previous Weekly Low 0.2511 Previous Monthly High 0.3308 Previous Monthly Low 0.2392 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2611 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2595 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2578 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.254 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.251 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2646 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2676 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2715



