Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD keeps crawling along horizontally

  • XRP/USD went down from $0.262 to $0.261 so far this Tuesday.
  • The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily price keeps trending along horizontally. The price has gone down so far from $0.262 to $0.261 this Tuesday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and SMA 50 curves are trending above the XRP/USD price. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support. 

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour XRP/USD is consolidating within a triangle formation. The price broke above the red Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 200 acts as market resistance while trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott oscillator shows 11 straight bearish sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart is trending in a downward channel formation. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing market volatility. The latest price session has dropped below the SMA 50 curve, while it above the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 50.

Key Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2607
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.2617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2583
Daily SMA50 0.2783
Daily SMA100 0.3298
Daily SMA200 0.3362
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2637
Previous Daily Low 0.2569
Previous Weekly High 0.2665
Previous Weekly Low 0.2511
Previous Monthly High 0.3308
Previous Monthly Low 0.2392
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2595
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.254
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.251
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2646
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2676
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2715

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces a stack of resistance on the path back to $10,300

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD on course of charting six straight bullish days

Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD keeps crawling along horizontally

Bitcoin Cash jumps again as HTC announce BCH tie up

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market

