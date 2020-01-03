Ripple trades 2.79% higher as crypto sentiment improves on Friday.

The price has bounced off both 55 and 200 EMA's to the upside.

XPR/USD Daily Chart

The price of Ripple improved on Friday as geopolitical issues led a flight to safety into digital assets.

XRP/USD has now consolidated in an intraday zone between 0.1920 and 0.1950.

Another bullish sign is the fact the price is above both 55 and 200 EMA's.

The volume is supporting the buy-side as you can see from the highlighted areas below.

The RSI has also moved into a positive zone above the 50 mid-line.

Additional Levels