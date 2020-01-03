  • Ripple trades 2.79% higher as crypto sentiment improves on Friday.
  • The price has bounced off both 55 and 200 EMA's to the upside.

XPR/USD Daily Chart

The price of Ripple improved on Friday as geopolitical issues led a flight to safety into digital assets.

XRP/USD has now consolidated in an intraday zone between 0.1920 and 0.1950.

Another bullish sign is the fact the price is above both 55 and 200 EMA's.

The volume is supporting the buy-side as you can see from the highlighted areas below.

The RSI has also moved into a positive zone above the 50 mid-line.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1927
Today Daily Change  0.0052
Today Daily Change %  2.77
Today daily open 0.1875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1949
Daily SMA50 0.2178
Daily SMA100 0.2474
Daily SMA200 0.2854
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1929
Previous Daily Low 0.1854
Previous Weekly High 0.1991
Previous Weekly Low 0.1846
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1882
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1843
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1811
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1768
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1918
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.196
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1992

 

 

