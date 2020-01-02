XRP/USD is trading nearly 3% lower after the crypto sell-off on Thursday.

The low of 0.1850 is still holding as buyers pushed the price higher.

XRP/USD Hourly Chart

Ripple is trading nearly 3% lower after the crypto sell-off on Thursday.

The price is trading under Both moving averages and the 55EMA has just crossed the 200, which is a bearish signal.

The session low stands at 0.1860 and 0.1850 is now the major support.

The psychological 200.00 level seems to far to test now.

The main low on the daily chart is 0.1760 and this could be the main support if 0.1850 breaks.

Additional Levels