  • Ripple trades 3.5% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak on Monday.
  • The price has made a bearish failure swing on the RSI indicator.

XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ripple has had a very tough couple of months falling from just above 0.31 to below 0.20.

Today the price has made a bearish failure swing on the RSI indicator. This is when the price makes lower highs but the indicator makes higher highs. 

This is usually a sign that the momentum is turning back lower and the retracement has run out of steam.

Looking at the chart you can also see that the price has bounced off of the blue 55 period EMA. 

The main support zone for XRP/USD is now 0.1760, which is the wave low on the chart.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1899
Today Daily Change -0.0072
Today Daily Change % -3.65
Today daily open 0.1971
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2121
Daily SMA50 0.2391
Daily SMA100 0.2569
Daily SMA200 0.2971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1972
Previous Daily Low 0.191
Previous Weekly High 0.2197
Previous Weekly Low 0.1752
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1948
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1933
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.193
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1888
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1867
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1992
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2013
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2054

 

 

