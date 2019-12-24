Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take control of the market following a bearish Monday

XRP/USD bulls have re-entered the market as the price went up slightly from $0.19 to $0.191 this Tuesday. This follows a bearish Monday, wherein the price dropped from $0.197 to $0.19 . The price is hovering below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves and trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight green sessions , while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates that the market momentum will potentially reverse from bearish to bullish .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.