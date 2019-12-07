Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls take control and attempt to break above the SMA 20 curve

The MACD indicator in the daily XRP/USD chart shows increasing bullish momentum.

The four-hour XRP/USD chart has broken above the green Ichimoku cloud.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD is on the verge of charting three bullish days in a row, breaking above the downward trending line in the process. So far this Saturday, XRP/USD has gone up slightly from $0.2265 to $0.227. Currently, the price is negotiating with resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour XRP/USD has broken above the green Ichimoku cloud and is trending in an upwards channel formation. The market is floating above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 10 straight green sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD was trying to break above the 20-day Bollinger Band, before facing bearish correction. The market is trending in an upwards channel formation and is floating above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is at 63.35, right next to the overbought zone.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2272 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.31 Today daily open 0.2265 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2312 Daily SMA50 0.2657 Daily SMA100 0.2647 Daily SMA200 0.3134 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2279 Previous Daily Low 0.2197 Previous Weekly High 0.2279 Previous Weekly Low 0.2104 Previous Monthly High 0.3149 Previous Monthly Low 0.2015 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2248 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2228 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2215 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2166 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2134 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2296 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2328 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2378



