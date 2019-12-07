Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls take control and attempt to break above the SMA 20 curve

- The MACD indicator in the daily XRP/USD chart shows increasing bullish momentum.
- The four-hour XRP/USD chart has broken above the green Ichimoku cloud.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD is on the verge of charting three bullish days in a row, breaking above the downward trending line in the process. So far this Saturday, XRP/USD has gone up slightly from $0.2265 to $0.227. Currently, the price is negotiating with resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour XRP/USD has broken above the green Ichimoku cloud and is trending in an upwards channel formation. The market is floating above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 10 straight green sessions.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly XRP/USD was trying to break above the 20-day Bollinger Band, before facing bearish correction. The market is trending in an upwards channel formation and is floating above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is at 63.35, right next to the overbought zone.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.2265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2312
|Daily SMA50
|0.2657
|Daily SMA100
|0.2647
|Daily SMA200
|0.3134
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2279
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2197
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2279
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3149
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2166
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2378
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
