Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD bears take control for the second day in a row

  • XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.25 in the early hours of Wednesday.
  • The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve.

XRP/USD daily chart

The daily chart is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The bears have taken control of the market for the second day in a row. XRP/USD is trading for $0.25 in the early hours of Wednesday. The Elliott Oscillator shows four straight bullish sessions.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour market is trending below the gree Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 200 curve. The market has found support on the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a reversal of momentum from bullish to bearish.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart is trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The price is trending above the SMA 200 and below the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50.

Key Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.248
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.2485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.264
Daily SMA50 0.2648
Daily SMA100 0.306
Daily SMA200 0.3325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2615
Previous Daily Low 0.2454
Previous Weekly High 0.2899
Previous Weekly Low 0.2168
Previous Monthly High 0.327
Previous Monthly Low 0.2168
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2516
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2554
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2421
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2357
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.226
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2582
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2679
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2743

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

