Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD bears take control for the second day in a row

XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.25 in the early hours of Wednesday.

The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve.

XRP/USD daily chart

The daily chart is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The bears have taken control of the market for the second day in a row. XRP/USD is trading for $0.25 in the early hours of Wednesday. The Elliott Oscillator shows four straight bullish sessions.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour market is trending below the gree Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 200 curve. The market has found support on the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a reversal of momentum from bullish to bearish.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart is trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The price is trending above the SMA 200 and below the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.248 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.20 Today daily open 0.2485 Trends Daily SMA20 0.264 Daily SMA50 0.2648 Daily SMA100 0.306 Daily SMA200 0.3325 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2615 Previous Daily Low 0.2454 Previous Weekly High 0.2899 Previous Weekly Low 0.2168 Previous Monthly High 0.327 Previous Monthly Low 0.2168 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2516 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2554 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2421 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2357 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.226 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2582 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2679 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2743



