Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD bears take control for the second day in a row

- XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.25 in the early hours of Wednesday.
- The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve.
XRP/USD daily chart
The daily chart is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The bears have taken control of the market for the second day in a row. XRP/USD is trading for $0.25 in the early hours of Wednesday. The Elliott Oscillator shows four straight bullish sessions.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour market is trending below the gree Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 200 curve. The market has found support on the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a reversal of momentum from bullish to bearish.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly XRP/USD chart is trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The price is trending above the SMA 200 and below the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.248
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.2485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.264
|Daily SMA50
|0.2648
|Daily SMA100
|0.306
|Daily SMA200
|0.3325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2454
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2899
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2168
|Previous Monthly High
|0.327
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2357
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.226
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: $8,500 remains a barrier for the bulls
Bitcoin is on course of charting its third bullish day in a row. The price continues to consolidate in a flag formation, getting primed for a potential breakout. The hourly breakdown of Tuesday shows us that the bulls had found consistent resistance at the $8,450 line.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD suppression under descending trendline takes precedence
Litecoin price remains largely lethargic and pivotal at $55 as market indecision takes center stage. Technical levels are neither positive nor negative for Litecoin and a breakout to either side is possible.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD bulls claw back ground, fight for $8.00
Strong bullish momentum helped NEO climb to the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at at $7.8 with over 10% gains on a day-on-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD hit a pause button after strong recovery on Monday
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.