Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD aims to break past the $0.302 level to continue positive momentum

- The four-hour chart has peeked above the 20-day Bollinger band.
- XRP/USD spiked from $0.293 to $0.2998 in just one hour.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.293 to $0.298 so far today. The market has found support on the upward trending line. The bulls will need to break past the resistance provided by the $0.302 level to continue its upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained, yet decreasing bullish momentum.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour XRP/USD chart has peeked above the 20-day Bollinger band, which indicates that the price is overvalued and may face correction soon. Along with the upward trending line, the price has also found support on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had a significant spike in its latest session, going up from 0 to 0.0016.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly XRP/USD chart has spiked up from the green Ichimoku cloud, going up from $0.293 to $0.2998 in just one hour. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator jumped into the overbought zone before dipping down to 65.62.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2991
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|2.05
|Today daily open
|0.2931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2744
|Daily SMA50
|0.2673
|Daily SMA100
|0.282
|Daily SMA200
|0.3287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2893
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3041
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|0.327
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
