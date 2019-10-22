Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD aims to break past the $0.302 level to continue positive momentum

The four-hour chart has peeked above the 20-day Bollinger band.

XRP/USD spiked from $0.293 to $0.2998 in just one hour.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD has gone up from $0.293 to $0.298 so far today. The market has found support on the upward trending line. The bulls will need to break past the resistance provided by the $0.302 level to continue its upward momentum. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained, yet decreasing bullish momentum.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour XRP/USD chart has peeked above the 20-day Bollinger band, which indicates that the price is overvalued and may face correction soon. Along with the upward trending line, the price has also found support on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had a significant spike in its latest session, going up from 0 to 0.0016.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart has spiked up from the green Ichimoku cloud, going up from $0.293 to $0.2998 in just one hour. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator jumped into the overbought zone before dipping down to 65.62.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2991 Today Daily Change 0.0060 Today Daily Change % 2.05 Today daily open 0.2931 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2744 Daily SMA50 0.2673 Daily SMA100 0.282 Daily SMA200 0.3287 Levels Previous Daily High 0.295 Previous Daily Low 0.2893 Previous Weekly High 0.3041 Previous Weekly Low 0.2718 Previous Monthly High 0.327 Previous Monthly Low 0.2168 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2914 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2928 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2899 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2867 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2842 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2957 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2982 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3014



