Ripple Technical Analysis: Why $0.20 resistance must come down?

Ripple is locked within the key support zone between $0.1750 and $0.2000.

The August 12 death cross at $0.3460 impact continues to intensely push Ripple through primary support zones.

Spot rate: $0.1873

Relative change: -0.009052

Percentage change: -4.56%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: Expanding

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple’s affinity to declines increases ahead of the holiday session.

The RSI inability to escape the oversold region shows that the sellers’ grip still quite strong.

Expected consolidation above the primary support at $0.1750 has to culminated in gains above $0.20 to renew movement towards $0.3000.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple slides below the moving averages as selling pressure intensifies in the near term.

The downward momentum digs deeper into the Bollinger Bands 1-hour, expecting the lower curve to contain the potential losses towards $0.1750.