Ripple Technical Analysis: Why $0.20 resistance must come down?

- Ripple is locked within the key support zone between $0.1750 and $0.2000.
- The August 12 death cross at $0.3460 impact continues to intensely push Ripple through primary support zones.
Spot rate: $0.1873
Relative change: -0.009052
Percentage change: -4.56%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: Expanding
XRP/USD daily chart
Ripple’s affinity to declines increases ahead of the holiday session.
The RSI inability to escape the oversold region shows that the sellers’ grip still quite strong.
Expected consolidation above the primary support at $0.1750 has to culminated in gains above $0.20 to renew movement towards $0.3000.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple slides below the moving averages as selling pressure intensifies in the near term.
The downward momentum digs deeper into the Bollinger Bands 1-hour, expecting the lower curve to contain the potential losses towards $0.1750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
