Ripple step up blockchain advocacy efforts with new office in Washington, D.C.

The blockchain tech provider Ripple has announced a new office in Washington D.C.

Ripple is keen to ramp up efforts in the education of policymakers on the benefits of blockchain tech.

Ripple announced the opening of a new office in Washington, D.C. as they are keen to strengthen its advocacy efforts for blockchain and cryptocurrency.

They detailed that the new premises near the heart of the U.S. government come alongside the expansion of its global regulatory team as it steps up its efforts to educate policymakers on the benefits of the tech.

A former top aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Craig Phillips, has joined Ripple’s board of directors.

The company detailed: