Ripple signs "approximately two to three financial institutions a week” says the Global Head of Banking

Ripple continues to establish itself as a global leader in international macro and micro payments. As a competitor to SWIFT, Ripple is working hard to ensure that thousands of Banks around the world sign up for its flagship products RippleNet and xRapid. According to the company’s Global Head of banking at Ripple Marjan Delatinn, the blockchain startup signs at least 2 institutional clients each week.

Delatinn made the remarks while speaking to Journal du Net. The interview touched on topics like the number one rival SWIFT, Ripple’s customer base, future plans for the European region and the company’s general strategy.

“Since the end of 2018, more than 200 financial institutions have been in production at Ripple. This means that these companies have gone beyond the simple POC (proof of concept, ed ). We took two years to sign the first 100 and one year for the other 100. On average, we sign approximately two to three financial institutions a week.”

The head of Global Banking said that Ripple currently is in talks with “different French financial institutions” for the European region future plans while citing existing clients like Santander Credit Agricole:

“We do not give the exact number of customers in Europe but I can tell you that big European banks like Santander and Crédit Agricole are live on the network. Europe is an important market for us because of the volumes of transactions made each year. According to SADI, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, 150 million people worldwide receive money from people residing in Europe.”

She concluded with regards to Europe: