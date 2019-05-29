Ripple signs "approximately two to three financial institutions a week” says the Global Head of Banking
- “Since the end of 2018, more than 200 financial institutions have been in production at Ripple,” Marjan Delatinn.
- Ripple currently is in talks with “different French financial institutions” for the European region.
Ripple continues to establish itself as a global leader in international macro and micro payments. As a competitor to SWIFT, Ripple is working hard to ensure that thousands of Banks around the world sign up for its flagship products RippleNet and xRapid. According to the company’s Global Head of banking at Ripple Marjan Delatinn, the blockchain startup signs at least 2 institutional clients each week.
Delatinn made the remarks while speaking to Journal du Net. The interview touched on topics like the number one rival SWIFT, Ripple’s customer base, future plans for the European region and the company’s general strategy.
“Since the end of 2018, more than 200 financial institutions have been in production at Ripple. This means that these companies have gone beyond the simple POC (proof of concept, ed ). We took two years to sign the first 100 and one year for the other 100. On average, we sign approximately two to three financial institutions a week.”
The head of Global Banking said that Ripple currently is in talks with “different French financial institutions” for the European region future plans while citing existing clients like Santander Credit Agricole:
“We do not give the exact number of customers in Europe but I can tell you that big European banks like Santander and Crédit Agricole are live on the network. Europe is an important market for us because of the volumes of transactions made each year. According to SADI, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, 150 million people worldwide receive money from people residing in Europe.”
She concluded with regards to Europe:
"We opened an office in London in March 2016 with 40 employees today. It’s our European heart. This choice is quite obvious because London is one of the most important financial centers in the world. In EMEA, we also have an office in Dubai. We are hiring heavily to support our customer base in Europe.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.