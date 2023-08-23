Share:

Not much of a change on XRPUSD. Coin remains under pressure as while cryptomarket is down, plus there is some uncertainty about the riple after the SEC asked the judge if they could make a special request to appeal a decision she made earlier. This decision was about whether Ripple's digital token called XRP is considered a "security" or not. So it seems this story is not done yet, so even more patience is needed. However, ripple is down at strong support here around 0.40-0.45 area where the market may find some new buyers, especially after the final fifth wave down that can still show up this week to complete a higher degree wave C. Rise above 60 cents can be the first indication that intraday lows are in the making.

