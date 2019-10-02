Ripple price technical analysis: XRP/USD short-term technical picture is positive, where to next?

- Ripple deals with low trading activity as bulls hibernate following a false breakout.
- A short-term improving technical picture suggests correction above $0.25 is imminent.
Spot rate: $0.2484
Relative change: -000048
Percentile change: 0.01%
Open: $0.2484
Low: High: $0.2495
Trend: Bullish
XRP/USD daily chart
Ripple slows down the downtrend after hitting a snag at the 50 simple moving average.
$0.24 is coming up as a credible support area defending the crypto from breaking down to test recent lows under $0.22.
XRP/USD 240’ chart
Short-term technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin sideways trading above $0.24 will continue in the near-term.
The breakout above $0.24 failed to make headway in the resistance range between $0.26 and $0.28.
XRP/USD 60’ chart
Flag pattern consolidation gave in to declines; Ripple currently struggling to push for recovery above $0.245.
An improving bullish picture is in tandem with the trend seen with the relative strength index.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.2485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.264
|Daily SMA50
|0.2648
|Daily SMA100
|0.306
|Daily SMA200
|0.3325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2454
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2899
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2168
|Previous Monthly High
|0.327
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2357
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.226
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
