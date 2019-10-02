John Isige John Isige
Ripple price technical analysis: XRP/USD short-term technical picture is positive, where to next?

Cryptos |
  • Ripple deals with low trading activity as bulls hibernate following a false breakout.
  • A short-term improving technical picture suggests correction above $0.25 is imminent.

Spot rate: $0.2484

Relative change: -000048

Percentile change: 0.01%

Open: $0.2484

Low: High: $0.2495

Trend: Bullish

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple slows down the downtrend after hitting a snag at the 50 simple moving average.

$0.24 is coming up as a credible support area defending the crypto from breaking down to test recent lows under $0.22.

XRP/USD 240’ chart

Short-term technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin sideways trading above $0.24 will continue in the near-term.

The breakout above $0.24 failed to make headway in the resistance range between $0.26 and $0.28.

XRP/USD 60’ chart

Flag pattern consolidation gave in to declines; Ripple currently struggling to push for recovery above $0.245.

An improving bullish picture is in tandem with the trend seen with the relative strength index.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2483
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.2485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.264
Daily SMA50 0.2648
Daily SMA100 0.306
Daily SMA200 0.3325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2615
Previous Daily Low 0.2454
Previous Weekly High 0.2899
Previous Weekly Low 0.2168
Previous Monthly High 0.327
Previous Monthly Low 0.2168
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2516
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2554
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2421
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2357
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.226
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2582
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2679
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2743

 

 

Bitcoin (BTC) recovery stalled on approach to $8,500 - where from here?

Delphi Digital is a research company specialising in digital assets that offers an institutional-grade analysis on digital assets and decentralized networks. In its latest report, the company identified some bullish and bearish trends to be taken into consideration for the mid-term price predictions.

NEO's Da Hongfei explains the competitive edge of the project

NEO, currently the 20th largest coin with the total market value of $523 million, has lost 6.5% in recent 24 hours and about 1.2% since the beginning of the day. The coin stays close to the intraday low of $7.35.

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00

EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at   $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86

Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD lock-step recovery sluggish under $240

Bitcoin Cash is still suppressed under the short-term trendline resistance. The negative correction experienced last week saw Bitcoin Cash test the primary support level at $200.

