Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD upside potential capped off at $0.224 - Confluence Detector

XRP/USD bulls failed at the $0.23-line this Monday and dropped down.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.2216.

XRP/USD is on the verge of charting its second straight bearish day. This Monday, the bulls lost steam at the $0.23 line and dropped to $0.225. So far this Tuesday, the price has dropped down further to $0.223. The hourly breakdown of Monday and Tuesday shows us that the price had fallen to $0.222 before finishing Monday, around $0.225. Following that, the bears were able to take the price down to $0.223.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

The daily confluence detector shows us that healthy resistance and support levels lie at $0.224 and $0.2216, respectively. The $0.224 level has the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 10), one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. The $0.2216-level has the one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and one-day previous low.

