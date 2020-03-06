Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence

XRP/USD bulls pushed the price above $0.2400, but the upside momentum remains weak.

Important support is created at a $0.2340 level below the current price.

Ripple (XRP) moved outside the recent range and settled above the critical resistance level. Despite the recovery of the cryptocurrency markets, the third-largest digital asset has failed to gain the upside momentum. XRP/USD stopped within a whisker of the next resistance of $0.2440 during early Asian hours and reversed to the downside.

XRP confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means the coin may be range-bound in the nearest future.

Resistance levels

$0.2430 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band

$0.2450 - the highest levelof the previous day, the upper lines of 4-hour and 1-hour Bollinger Bands

$0.2500 - Pivot Point 1-day resistance 2

Support levels

$0.2400 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily

$0.2350 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, the lowest level of the previous day

$0.2250 - The lowest level of the previous month and week.

XRP/USD, 1-day