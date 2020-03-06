Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence

- XRP/USD bulls pushed the price above $0.2400, but the upside momentum remains weak.
- Important support is created at a $0.2340 level below the current price.
Ripple (XRP) moved outside the recent range and settled above the critical resistance level. Despite the recovery of the cryptocurrency markets, the third-largest digital asset has failed to gain the upside momentum. XRP/USD stopped within a whisker of the next resistance of $0.2440 during early Asian hours and reversed to the downside.
XRP confluence levels
There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means the coin may be range-bound in the nearest future.
Resistance levels
- $0.2430 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band
- $0.2450 - the highest levelof the previous day, the upper lines of 4-hour and 1-hour Bollinger Bands
- $0.2500 - Pivot Point 1-day resistance 2
Support levels
- $0.2400 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily
- $0.2350 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, the lowest level of the previous day
- $0.2250 - The lowest level of the previous month and week.
XRP/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
