Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD recovery capped by SMA100 on a daily chart – Confluence Detector

XRP/USD bulls stumbled on approach to $0.2800.
The initial support is created by the lower line of the one-hour Bollinger Band.
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2774, staying close to the intraday high. The third digital asset has gained over 2.6% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid slow recovery on the cryptocurrency market after a sharp sell-off earlier this week. Ripple's market value has settled at $12.0 billion, while an average daily trading volume is registered at $1.5 billion, according to CoinMarketCap's data.
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, the recovery is capped by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart currently at $0.2800. XRP bulls will have to clear this barrier to neutralise sellers and create favorable conditions for further recovery. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$0,2800 - SMA100 daily, the highest level of the previous day and the upper line of one-hour Bollinger Band;
$0,2850 - SMA100 one-hour, 61.8$ Fibo retracement monthly;
$0,2950 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly.
Support levels
$0.2730 - 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, the lower line of one-hour Bollinger Band;
$0.2600 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly;
$0,2600 - the lower line of a Bollinger Band on a daily chart, 161.8% Fibo projection weekly, the lowest level of the previous year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
