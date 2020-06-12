Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD on recovery path, local resistance at $0.1970 - Ripple confluence

- XRP/USD recovered above critical level of $0.01900.
- An important support is created by Thursday's low.
Ripple (XRP) hit the low at $0.1843 on Thursday amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market; however, by the time of writing, the fourth-largest digital asset recovered above $0.1930. The coin has gained over 3% since the start of the day, though it is stil in the red zone on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple confluence levels
There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means, XRP may continue moving ina range for the time being. Let's have a closer look at the important support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$0.1970 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, 4-hour SMA10
$0.2030 - 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50 and SMA100, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly
$0.2100 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band
Support levels
$0.1900 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band
$0.1840 - the lowest level of the previous day
$0.1800 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1, the lowest level of the previous month
XRP/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
