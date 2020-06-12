Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD on recovery path, local resistance at $0.1970 - Ripple confluence

XRP/USD recovered above critical level of $0.01900.

An important support is created by Thursday's low.

Ripple (XRP) hit the low at $0.1843 on Thursday amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market; however, by the time of writing, the fourth-largest digital asset recovered above $0.1930. The coin has gained over 3% since the start of the day, though it is stil in the red zone on a day-to-day basis.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means, XRP may continue moving ina range for the time being. Let's have a closer look at the important support and resistance levels.

Resistance levels

$0.1970 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, 4-hour SMA10

$0.2030 - 1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50 and SMA100, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly

$0.2100 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band

Support levels

$0.1900 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band

$0.1840 - the lowest level of the previous day

$0.1800 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1, the lowest level of the previous month