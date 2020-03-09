Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD hovers around $0.2100, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence

XRP/USD recovered from the recent low, but the upside momentum remains weak.

Important support is created at $0.2100 level below the current price.

Ripple (XRP) recovered from the recent slump to trade at $0.2100 at the time of writing. While the coin is still 9% down from this time on Sunday, it managed to regain nearly 3% of its value since the beginning of the day. XRP/USD has been moving in sync with Bitcoin, pressured down by panic and major sell-off on the global financial market.

Read more: Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD remains at the mercy of the sellers

XRP confluence levels

There are a few technical levels mostly above the current price. It means traders might find it more difficult to push the price to the North. Meanwhile, there are hardly any strong support levels that can stpp the sell-off once the price dips below $0.2100.

Resistance levels

$0.2120 - 161.8% Fibo projection weekly, the highest level of the previous 4-hour timeframe, SMA5 4-hour

$0.2250 - The lowest level of the previous month and week.$0.2500 - Pivot Point 1-day resistance 2.

$2330 - the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly

Support levels

$0.2050 - the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band

$0.2000 - the lowest level of the previous day

$0.1900 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1