Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD forced closer to $0.31 critical support – Confluence Detector

- Ripple is trading at $0.3156 following a shallow recovery from $0.3156 (intraday low).
- Pressure on key support areas continues to mount.
Ripple recently pulled a fascinating move stepping a whisker above $0.33. Unfortunately, the altcoins continue to lag behind Bitcoin’s recovery. For example, while Ripple has only managed to hit highs at $0.3309 from July 29 $0.299, Bitcoin zoomed from $9,472.95 to $12,315 in the same period.
At press time, Ripple is trading at $0.3156 following a shallow recovery from $0.3156 (intraday low). The price is below the 50 Simple Moving Average in the 1-hour timeframe as well as the 100 SMA. Pressure on key support areas continues to mount.
Besides, the confluence detector places the first support at $0.3133. If this level is breached, XRP will be gliding towards $0.3100 (next support target). Other vital support areas to keep an eye on includes, $0.3067, $0.3002, $0.2838 as well as $0.2773.
Glancing upwards, the chances for recovery in the near-term are limited. The strongest hurdle lies at $0.3165. If the assault at this level succeeds, the confluence tool sheds light on $0.3198 as the next significant hurdle. Correction above $0.3200 will face the resistance at $0.3264 as well as $0.3362. It is clear that Ripple’s recovery requires extraordinary catalysts to break above $0.35 and grind closer to $0.4.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Altcoin segment weighs heavily and drags Bitcoin down
Below the current price, the first support level is at $11,270 (price congestion support), then the second at $10,675 (price congestion support) and the third one at $9,700 (price congestion support).
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days
Ethereum is said to be breaking away from the altcoins to become an independent cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, at the moment the second largest crypto is still reacting to Bitcoin price actions.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD back inside the range after a volatile session
Ripple's XRP crashed from the intraday high of $0.3246 to as low as $0.3144 in a matter of minutes amid a massive wave of bearish sentiments that flooded the cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00
Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.