Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD could close the week above $0.16 – Confluence Detector

Ripple price bulls flex their muscles to shake loose the seller congestion at $0.15.

Stability among the top three cryptos allow XRP/US to cement $0.14 a major support amid calls for gains above $0.16.

Spot rate: $0.1476

Relative change: -0.000293

Percentage change: -0.17%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: High

Ripple price is trading at $0.1476 after correcting a subtle 0.76% lower from $0.1480 (opening value). There was an attempt to push the price towards $0.15 but XRP/USD hit a wall at $0.1492. Interestingly, the trend has remained bullish while the low volatility suggests that price movements to the north will continue to be limited.

Ripple price confluence levels

Support one: Support two: $0.1465 – Bollinger Band 1-hour middle, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and the BB 15-mins middle curve.

Support two: $0.1450 – BB 15-mins lower, SMA 100 15-mins and SMA five 4-hours.

Support three: $0.1435 – Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve and the pivot point one-day support one.

Resistance one: $0.1481 –Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper curve and the previous high 1-hour.

Resistance two: $0.1557 – BB 4-hour upper curve and the pivot point one-day resistance two.

Resistance three: $0.1603 – Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.



