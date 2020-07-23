Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD consolidates position above $0.20 – Confluence Detector

XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels.

If the bulls take charge, they may spike XRP/USD above $0.23.

Daily confluence detector shows two healthy support levels at $0.1985 and $0.1875.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector

XRP/USD has gone up from $0.2040 to $0.2044 so far this Thursday as the price looks to consolidate itself above $0.20-level. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels. If the bulls take charge, they have a clear path to $0.23.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $0.1985 and $0.1875. The former has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Previous Low, 4-hour SMA 50, one-day SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 200. On the other hand, the $0.1875 support level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-one.

