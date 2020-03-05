XRP/USD bulls came close to the critical resistance zone but failed to get through.

Important support is created at a $0.2340 level below the current price.

Ripple (XRP) has been moving within a tight range recently. Despite the recovery on the cryptocurrency markets, the price movements of the third-largest digital asset are limited by $0.2300 on the downside and $0.2400 on the upside. XRP/USD stopped within a whisker of the critical resistance during early Asian hours and reversed to the downside.

XRP confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, however, the way to the North looks more likely at this stage.

Resistance levels

$0.2400 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the highest level of the previous day, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band

$0.2480 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly

$0.2540 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly

Support levels

$0.2340 - SMA50 and SMA100 1-hour, the middle lines of 1-hour and 4-hour Bollinger Bands, DMA100, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily

$0.2300 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band

$0.2250 - The lowest level of the previous month and week.

XRP/USD 1-day