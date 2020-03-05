- XRP/USD bulls came close to the critical resistance zone but failed to get through.
- Important support is created at a $0.2340 level below the current price.
Ripple (XRP) has been moving within a tight range recently. Despite the recovery on the cryptocurrency markets, the price movements of the third-largest digital asset are limited by $0.2300 on the downside and $0.2400 on the upside. XRP/USD stopped within a whisker of the critical resistance during early Asian hours and reversed to the downside.
XRP confluence levels
There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, however, the way to the North looks more likely at this stage.
Resistance levels
$0.2400 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the highest level of the previous day, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band
$0.2480 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly
$0.2540 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly
Support levels
$0.2340 - SMA50 and SMA100 1-hour, the middle lines of 1-hour and 4-hour Bollinger Bands, DMA100, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily
$0.2300 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band
$0.2250 - The lowest level of the previous month and week.
XRP/USD 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
