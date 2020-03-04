XRP/USD bulls struggle at the channel zone.

An important support is created by $0,2300 level.

Ripple (XRP) is sitting in a tight range after a volatile week. The downside movements are limited by $0,2300, while the upside is capped by $0,2400. Despite this sidelined movements, the third-largest digital coin may be poised for further increase.

XRP confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, which means, XRP/USD may stay in the range for a longer time period.

Resistance levels

$0,2400 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, SMA200 1-hour, the highest level of the previous 4-hours

$0,2450 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2, SMA10 daily

$0,2500 - Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3

Support levels

$0,2300 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, the lowest level of the previous day

$0,2250 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, the lowest level of the previous week and month

$0.2135 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1

XRP/USD 1-day