Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud as price consolidates between $0.20 and $0.1950

  • XRP/USD bears took control of the market in the early hours of Tuesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five red sessions.
  • The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to potentially chart a bearish cross.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD fell from $0.1961 to $0.1951 as it continues to trend inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to potentially chart a bearish cross, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five red sessions.

XRP/USD faces four strong resistance levels on the upside at SMA 50, SMA 20, $0.213 and $0.202. On the downside, XRP/USD faces two healthy support levels at $0.1907 and $0.1808.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1952
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 0.1962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2026
Daily SMA50 0.2001
Daily SMA100 0.2029
Daily SMA200 0.2179
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1971
Previous Daily Low 0.1855
Previous Weekly High 0.208
Previous Weekly Low 0.1891
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1927
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1888
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1814
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1772
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2003
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2045
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2119

 

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

