Ripple trade 10.82% higher for the week but pulled back on Friday.

There was a volatile period at lunchtime (GMT) but the price soon recovered.

XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour Ripple chart below is showing consistent higher highs and higher lows.

There was a strong spike down earlier in the session but the market recovered.

Now there seems to be some selling pressure once again.

0.2545 is the next support level on the way down and there is a weaker support level at 0.2624.

The volume indicator on the chart has shown the sell-side is gaining more support on the intraday charts.

There could just be a new higher low in the making so we need to give XRP/USD some time to settle.

Additional Levels