Ripple breaks higher as it outperforms the rest of the crypto majors.

Although there are reports of a strong sell-off coming bulls seem to be shrugging this off.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Ripple is pushing higher today and trades around 4.72% to the good at the time of writing.

This move comes despite earlier reports that another $200 million will be moving out of escrow to flood the market once again.

The daily chart below shows that the 200 daily SMA has been taken out.

The next resistance level is around the 0.2737 area with support at 0.2538.

The RSI is in an oversold area but not near the extremes and the buying volume seems to be backing the move higher at the moment.

Additional Levels